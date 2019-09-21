Firefighters contained a house fire in Grand Blanc Township that broke on Saturday night.
Crews were sent to 6339 Knob Bend Dr. at about 8:20 p.m.
Fire Chief Bob Burdette said about half of the home was on fire when firefighters arrived and it appears it started from the garage.
The homeowner was at home when it happened, but no injuries were reported.
At this time its unknown what caused the fire.
