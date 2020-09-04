Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire in Kochville Twp. on Sept. 4.
The house is located on Tittabawassee just west of Mackinaw.
The scene caused traffic backups in the area.
TV5 was at the scene. We are waiting to learn more information and will update the story as we receive it into our newsroom.
