Crews were called to a house fire on Lockwood Street and Adams Boulevard late Friday night.
It was a block from Michigan Lutheran Seminary on Saginaw’s west side.
No word yet on the extent of damages or if anyone was hurt.
Stay with TV5 as more information comes into the continuous news center.
