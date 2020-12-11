All lanes of Gratiot Road, at N. Fordney Road in Richland Township, have reopened after first responders were sent to a pin-in injury accident.
Central dispatch sent out the alert at about 7:15 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11.
Richland Township Police said an eastbound cement truck on Gratiot Road was trying to stop before colliding with a northbound SUV on Fordney Road.
The female driver of the SUV was pinned inside, and responders had to use the Jaws of Life to free her, according to police.
She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police said the area was foggy during the time of the crash.
