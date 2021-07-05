Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire in the city of Saginaw, one of several reported in the county early Monday morning.
It happened at a home on Emily Street near Mott Street.
The flames did damage to the attic area and side wall of the home.
It's not clear if anyone was home at the time of the fire.
It remains under investigation.
