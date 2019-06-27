Saginaw Township Police responded to the scene of a two vehicle rollover crash on Thursday.
It happened on Midland, north of State.
Central Dispatch paged out the crash about 6:15 p.m.
The southbound lanes of Midland were closed for some time.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
