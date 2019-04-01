Firefighters and deputies are responding to a wind turbine fire near the village of Elkton.
Jeff Smith, an Elkton village official, said the fire is 300 feet in the air and crews cannot reach it to extinguish the blaze.
Smith said the fire will likely burn itself out.
Officials are securing the area as the large blades, made of fiber glass and wood, may fall to the ground.
Smith said not much can be done to extinguish the flames, but the Oliver Township Fire Department and Huron County Sheriff’s Office remain on the scene to secure the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.