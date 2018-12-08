Multiple fire departments are working to extinguish a barn fire in St. Charles.
Crews were sent to 17435 Grabowski Rd.
Central dispatch paged it out at about 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8.
At this time, no injuries have been reported.
Multiple fire departments are working to extinguish a barn fire in St. Charles.
Crews were sent to 17435 Grabowski Rd.
Central dispatch paged it out at about 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8.
At this time, no injuries have been reported.
Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.