Crews responding to fire at High Life Farms in Chesaning

The Chesaning-Brady Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire at High Life Farms, located at 624 Brady St.
It was paged out by Saginaw County Central Dispatch at about 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6.
No word yet on injuries or the extent of the damage.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.