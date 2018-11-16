Multiple fire departments are responding to an apartment fire in Mundy Township
Crews were sent to Fewin by the Creek, on Fenwin Drive, at about 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 16.
At this time, the fire seems to be contained to one condo unit.
Mundy Township, Grand Blanc, Gaines Township, and Fenton Township Fire Departments are on the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.