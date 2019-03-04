Crews responding to house fire in Genesee Twp. Stephen Borowy Stephen Borowy Digital Content Producer Posted 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email (Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM) Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Crews are responding to a house fire in Genesee Township. It happened in the 7000 block of Ridgeview Drive at about 9:20 a.m. on Monday, March 4. No word yet on possible injuries.Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more. Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Fire Genesee Township House Fire Ridgeview Drive Politics Twp. Word Crew Injury Locations Genesee Township Stephen Borowy Digital Content Producer Follow Stephen Borowy Follow Stephen Borowy Close Get email notifications on Stephen Borowy daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. Whenever Stephen Borowy posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link. Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesTV5 says goodbye, and good luck to Colette BoydFourth child dies after tragic Imlay City house fire, victims identifiedMom warns parents after finding videos on YouTube Kids showing children how to commit suicideSheriff: Manhunt suspect found hiding in old barn13-year-old cheerleader dies within 2 hours of falling ill at competition2 arrested in buffet brawl over crab legsFamily believes in power of prayer after son's recoveryMomo challenge has many parents worriedWoman killed, 3 children hospitalized in crashMan who bought $540 worth of Girl Scout cookies arrested on federal drug charges Videos
