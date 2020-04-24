Crews are responding to a house fire at 40 Benton Road in Saginaw Township, according to Saginaw County 911.
Central dispatch paged it out at about 4:35 a.m. on Friday, April 24.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames were coming out of the roof.
Members of the fire department on the scene said there were no injuries and the home was unoccupied.
The fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.