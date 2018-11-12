Davison Richfield firefighters are battling a house fire next to Gates Elementary School.
Police are also on the scene and talking with school officials.
Davison Community Schools said students will stay inside the school and have extra security on site.
Drivers and residents are asked to avoid the area to give emergency personnel the space they need.
