Crews are responding to a house fire at 3675 S. Washington in Spaulding Township.
It was paged out by Saginaw County Central Dispatch at about 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
At this time it's unknown if the home was occupied when the fire broke out.
The Spaulding Township, Saginaw, and Bridgeport fire departments were on the scene.
