Crews are responding to a house fire at 8383 S. Raucholz Road in St. Charles.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch reported it at about 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
TV5 crews on the scene saw smoke coming out of the roof.
No word yet if the home was occupied or the extent of the damage.
Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.
