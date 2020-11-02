Fire at Dresden Court and Woodside Street in Buena Vista Township
The Buena Vista Township Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at Dresden Court and Woodside Street.

Saginaw County Central Dispatch first reported it about 4:30 a.m. Monday morning, Nov. 2.

TV5 crews at the scene say the structure is fully engulfed in flames.

There's no word yet on if anyone is inside the structure or what caused the fire.

Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.

