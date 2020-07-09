Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle fire on southbound I-75 near the 172 mile marker in Bay County.
Central dispatch reports it happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 8.
One lane has been closed to traffic.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
