Crews are responding to a water main break in the city of Owosso.
It’s affecting the 200 block of W. Williams and possibly 300/400 block of Ball Street.
The city of Owosso estimates to have it repaired by 3:30 p.m.
Residents may see a drop in water pressure while crews work to isolate the leak. When repairs are complete, residents may notice reddish, brown, or cloudy water as well as hissing from their faucets.
The discoloration is a result of naturally occurring iron from groundwater sources and treatment chemicals that coat the interior of pipes. The city is advising residents to run their faucets until the discoloration and air bubbles are gone.
Residents should not wash their clothes until the water in their faucets run clear.
