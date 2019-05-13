Authorities say crews are searching the water off of northern Michigan for a small plane that's reportedly missing.
The Benzie County sheriff's office says the plane was reported missing Sunday night over Lake Michigan about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) west of Frankfort.
WPBN-TV reports the sheriff's office says two people were believed to be aboard the plane.
The U.S. Coast Guard is involved in the search and says Monday morning that a helicopter crew from Detroit searched without finding anything. The Coast Guard says a plane and boat crew both are searching Monday, and a Traverse City-based helicopter crew was scheduled to join the search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.