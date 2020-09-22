Crews searching for 12-year-old swept off pier into Lake Michigan

Crews are still searching for a missing child who was swept into the waters of Lake Michigan in Benzie County.
The Benzie County Sheriff says at about 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, a family of four from Tennessee was walking on the pier towards the lighthouse. That’s when waves swept three kids off of the pier.
The aunt jumped in and was able to save the youngest and another was able to climb out.
However, the third, a 12-year-old boy, never came up.
The sheriff’s office and Coast Guard are looking for the 12-year-old boy who was swept off the pier in Frankfort. They are now calling it a recovery operation.
According to the sheriff’s office, the 12-year-old boy was last seen in the area of the harbor near the lighthouse pier.
The sheriff’s office had boats in the water, while the U.S. Coast Guard was circling from above.
The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said they would keep searching until dark.
Crews say if they didn’t find the boy by the night, they’ll be right back out in the morning to resume the search.
