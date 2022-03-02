Crews can speed up repairs to potholes on state trunkline highways thanks to a newly signed executive directive.
Executive Directive 2022-2 calls on the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to use all available resources, including overtime pay and contracted services, to expedite road surface repairs and to ensure the public can easily report the location of potholes or other issues.
“Dealing with car damage from driving over potholes while on your way to work or school is frustrating for every Michigander. No family should have to spend their hard-earned money on repairing a flat tire or a broken axle caused by these potholes,” Whitmer said. “That’s why I’m directing the state transportation department to speed up pothole repairs. We’re kicking this into overdrive, using overtime pay and contractors to get the job done, while we continue broader improvement projects across the state. I will continue to work with anyone to fix the damn roads, make long-lasting investments in our infrastructure, and put Michigan first.”
The executive directive also directs Michigan State Police to provide work zone enforcement and other support for road crews working on road surface repair projects to keep workers and drivers safe.
“Potholes are dangerous and damage vehicles. The way to prevent this is to continue fixing the roads and bridges the right way the first time. Consistent with this Executive Directive, MDOT will use all the resources at our disposal, including overtime and contracted services, to repair them,” said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. “When we are not clearing roads from the latest storm, our crews will be out fixing potholes as quickly as possible.”
