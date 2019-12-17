Emergency crews had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate a driver after a crash Tuesday morning.
It happened about 6:20 a.m. on Hibbard Road, west of Morrice Road in Shiawassee County.
The driver was traveling westbound on Hibbard Road when he lost control of his vehicle on the icy road and hit a tree, the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office said.
The Owosso Township Fire Department used the Jaws of Life to extricate the driver from the vehicle.
He was transported to Owosso Memorial Hospital. His condition is unclear.
