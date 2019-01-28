Crews working through the night to clear roads

The winter weather is going to make things a bit trickier for road crews.
Between blowing snow and the freezing cold, they’ve got their work cut out for them.
“Man I got four-wheel drive and I’m still getting cold. Stay in the house if you can. It’s cold,” said Bobby Meredith.
For the few brave enough to venture onto the roads, it’s a hair raising experience.
“It’s slippery. Just chaos every corner somebody stuck at,” Meredith said. “Man I done help at least a dozen people today, pushing them. I got things I can pull em out of the snow with the back of the truck.”
“A van just spun out right behind us when we were coming from Midland,” said Chris Pnacek. “I luckily have snow tires so we weren’t having that problem.”
It’s a big enough pain to try to clear this stuff. It just keeps on coming and that’s why road commissions are pulling out all the stops to make the roadways safe.
“They’re out there constantly and all our trucks are continuing to fight the storm,” said Gregg Brunner with the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Brunner said their trucks will be on the roads for 24 hours straight and the cold is making their jobs even harder.
“Our concern when it gets this cold is if you’re using salt it’ll wet the roadway and cause snow to stick,” Brunner said. “A lot of what we’re doing is pushing the snow out of the way.”
The same strategy for the Saginaw County Road Commission but their main concern is different than just the cold.
We’re getting somewhere but we’re fighting the wind,” said Dennis Borchard with the Saginaw County Road Commission. “It’s the rural areas we’re going to be dealing with the drifting and blowing of snow.”
Borchard said their night crew is handling emergency calls and prepping trucks for Tuesday. They’ll start again at 4 a.m.
