Two water main breaks in a Mid-Michigan community could disrupt water service to residents.
The Department of Public Works in St. Charles is working to fix two water main breaks on Fulton Street.
The water main breaks happened at the intersections of Flint Street and Fulton Street and Hosmer Street and Fulton Street.
People are being asked to avoid the area while they work to find the issues.
Water service may be interrupted for residents.
