Alert for non-state of emergency in Lansing
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has declared a non-state of emergency for the city's downtown facilities.

The city said it’s due to heating being down in all of Lansing's downtown facilities.

The Lansing Board of Water & Light said its REO Cogeneration Plant went offline, resulting in downtown customers losing steam heat.

Crews are working to resolve the issue.

City Hall, District Court and Offices in North Grand Ramp and North Capitol Ramp will be closed for Wednesday.

