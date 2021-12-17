Crews working to restore power to thousands after windstorm

Consumer Energy crews worked through the night to restore power to customers after strong winds knocked out power to thousands of customers.
A windstorm on Thursday had 65 to 75 mile per hour winds that caused damage across Michigan and impacted more than 190,000 customers, the utility company said.
“We thank our customers for their patience as our crews continue the around the clock restoration efforts,” said Guy Packard, one of Consumers Energy’s officers in charge for the storm event. “Mother Nature continued with high winds throughout much of the day on Thursday and we are hopeful for even more significant progress today for our 420 total crews working this effort.”
More than 2,400 power lines were knocked down and 170 poles were snapped, Consumers Energy stated. The company is expecting more than 70 additional contractor crews.
Power outages can be reported online. Customers can also sign up for outage alerts and restoration times by phone, email or text by texting “REG” to 232273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.