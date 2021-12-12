Crews working to restore power to thousands of customers after severe winds

Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers following a severe storm with more than 55 mile per hour winds that swept through Michigan.

The storm damaged and knocked out power for more than 150,000 Consumer Energy customers on Dec. 11.

“There are some really hard-hit areas where we’re seeing tons of damage,” said Katie Carey, Director of External Relations at Consumers Energy. “Wires down, poles snapped in half, and trees on top of lines and so for those particular areas that have a lot of damage, so you’re looking at a forestry crew coming in to clear the damage, reinstalling a pole, that’s gonna take into tomorrow.”

Consumers Energy is reporting outages in the following mid-Michigan counties: • Arenac County: 1,239 customers • Bay County: 2,057 customers • Clare County: 390 customers • Genesee County: 3,487 customers • Gladwin County: 1,065 customers • Gratiot County: 970 customers • Iosco County: 1,577 customers • Isabella County: 516 customers • Midland County: 3,566 customers • Ogemaw County: 1,337 customers • Oscoda County: 840 customers • Roscommon County: 425 customers • Saginaw County: 2,157 customers • Shiawassee County: 536 customers

“Once those winds died down yesterday afternoon and evening, we were able to make significant progress on our restoration of customers,” Carey said.

Consumers Energy said severe weather swept through Michigan knocking out power along the lakeshore moving across mid and southern Michigan Saturday morning. Midland, Flint, Alma, Carson City, Grand Rapids, Greenville and Ionia were the hardest-hit areas in the state with trees limbs knocked down as well as 192 poles broken and 2,200 power lines damaged, according to Consumers Energy.

Consumers Energy offering free coffee, donuts to Flint-area after windstorm A high windstorm this weekend knocked out power for thousands of customers across Michigan.

“We’re hoping with additional crews on the system and really favorable weather today, today is a great day for restoration,” Carey said. “You know, the sun’s out, there are no winds.”

This latest system only had half the disruption that the storms over the summer brought. They knocked out power for more than 300,000 customers.

“What you saw in the summer were three waves of thunderstorms roll through the state,” Carey said. “And this one is definitely a band of wind that you can see.”

The utility staged 343 crews, including 50 mutual assistance crews throughout their territory.

Customers can report or check the status of a power outage online or sign up for outage alerts by phone, email or text message by texting "REG" to 232273.

“We understand how disruptive and frustrating it is to be without power and thank our customers for their patience as our crews work around the clock to restore power,” said Melissa Gleespen, a Consumers Energy officer. “We expect the majority of customers to be restored by the end of the day Monday.”

Gleespen is urging customers to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, keep children or pets away, and call 911 or Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 to report the issue.