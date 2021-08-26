Thousands of runners are flocking to Flint for the annual Crim Festival of Races.
The 44th annual Crim Festival of Races is back live and in person.
Joe Dimambro, the director of races for the Flint Crim, said the race will kick off Saturday.
"We are so excited to be back and hosting an in-person race," Dimambro said.
The first race opens at 6:45 in the morning for the 10-mile wheelers and the 10-mile waves start at 7 a.m.
"We’ve got our 10-mile, five-mile 5k and our Michigan mile all racing," Dimambro said.
COVID-19 scaled back the event. Dimambro said they are only allowing 8,500 runners total. However, at this time there is still room to take part.
"Still, plenty of space for people to sign up. But even so, we’re going to be seeing well over 5,000 racers," Dimambro said.
Dimambro said they will have volunteer manned water stations along the course and racers can still expect a festive atmosphere.
"We have a couple marching bands. We’ve got some other local bands that will be playing along the course. So, we are going to have course entertainment and spectators out there," Dimambro said.
In the past, those historic red bricks and city terrain have caused some runners to occasionally roll their ankles, but Dimambro said they have been working on the course to make sure it is in top shape.
"So, I have to give a huge shout out to the city of Flint traffic and engineering department. We have taken multiple rides and monitored that course. And they’ve been able to do a lot of patching," Dimambro said.
Online registration is closed but late registration at packet pickup will accept new runners until Friday.
Dimambro said proceeds from the run go back into community. He is expecting to see about half the participants they normally get in a normal year but expects it will still be a great event.
"It’s still going to be thousands of racers that we’re going to be able to welcome back to the bricks and on our courses and we’re really excited about that," Dimambro said.
