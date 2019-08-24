Runners of all ages are hitting the pavement for a 10-mile run through Flint.
“For someone like me, it’s kind of brutal. I’m just trying to get through, just trying to make it,” said runner, Andy Goggins.
This isn’t just any foot race, this is the CRIM and it holds a special place in the hearts of many.
“A lot of different things cross your mind when you’re on the track for 90 minutes. There’s people I’ve run with who have passed away that I’m thinking about when I’m running. Today is very sentimental,” Goggins said.
Some people came to win, and others were there just for fun.
Dace Ponte said he’s excited, it’s his first CRIM race.
“I have no idea of the game plan, my son roped me into this, so I figured I’d do it and we’ll see how it goes,” Ponte said. “I’m hoping not a lot of misery.”
People were lined up all around the course to cheer the runners on and to pass out water to those in need. Some were even playing music for the runners.
Although everyone was happy to be there, runners said that at the end of the day they were happy about the experience.
“It’s good. My wife and I get to spend time together. Away from football, have a little bonding time together. It’s a good thing for the city of Flint,” said runner Jake Weingartz.
“Just finishing the race and being around all my friends is really the highlight of the day,” Goggins said.
