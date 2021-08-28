The 44th Crim Festival of Races brought out people of all ages to Flint's bricks Saturday morning despite the hot weather.
"We're running the Crim for the very first time!" said Jacob Grosvenor, Gaines resident.
"It was a dream, my dream," said Bryan Depaulis, Owosso resident.
Crim shifted start times earlier, passed out water along the courses, and had wet towels at the finish line to try to beat the heat.
"Each and every runner who crosses that finish line is really celebrating the foundation, the work of the foundation, and the healthy lifestyle. So, these people out here you see today, they're examples of what we believe people should be doing," said Brandon Morgan, Crim director of development.
After the race, free beer and soda was provided for the runners.
"It's awesome, it's good to see so many people," Grosvenor said.
"Especially since the virus and everything. I wanted to do it last year, but it wasn't, it was cancelled," Depaulis said. "I like seeing this many people happy in Flint, you know, it's good."
The Crim Festival of Races had just under thirty 3500 virtual runners last year. This year, they nearly doubled that number, with virtual and in person participants.
More than 6,000 runners are only half of what the foundation is used to.
"We felt it was really important to come back this year and it gives us a ton of momentum, you know, it's been a great day so far, it gives us a ton of momentum to be able to celebrate this year but with our eyes also at the same looking forward to next year which will be our 45th Crim," said Joe Dimambro, Crim director of races and training.
About 500 people participated virtually this year and the festival plans on keeping that option for future races.
