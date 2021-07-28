The Crim Fitness Foundation announced a full renovation of the Crim Plaza in the heart of Flint’s downtown business district.
Plans were unveiled for a full-scale renovation to begin in early September. The plaza holds the Bobby Crim statue and one of downtown’s largest water fountains.
The foundation said an environmental design will be incorporated and the plaza will be turned into a safe place for visitors and residents.
With the Crim Plaza’s new layout, small events, organic placemaking, meetings, outdoor work, and community programming can all be held in the space.
“We have been very thoughtful about the new design, as well as the future care and use of the space,” said Crim CEO Lauren Holaly-Zembo. “We can’t wait to see it activated. It will be a great space for Crim runners and walkers, UM-Flint students, and downtown residents to enjoy a host of new programming.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.