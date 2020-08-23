“So, this has just been a wonderful week,” said Andy Younger, Crim Race Director.
The 44th annual Crim race has come to an end.
The race, typically drawing in thousands, was postponed to Covid, so the race went on virtually.
“Even though we can’t get together by thousands, we’ve been able to celebrate and feel like there’s a little bit of something normal that we normally get to enjoy,” said Younger.
This year, runners can complete the virtual events wherever they are on the route of their choice and can use suggested apps to track their progress, and when they’re finished, they submit their time online.
“We all runners and walkers and everyone who is part of that Crim family, has truly made the best of this situation,” said Younger.
Younger says the Crim is more than just the start line, the finish line and some concrete.
“It’s this experience, it’s this moment where we can all take so much pride in our town and our own community,” said Younger.
This year’s virtual race also allowed for more participants and reached nearly 4,000 runners and walkers from all over the world.
“What’s really cool is it’s not only just local racers, we have people racing the Crim in Finland, in Helsinki and in France and in Hong Kong,” said Younger. “It’s so cool.”
Feedback has been constant and positive and proves that nothing, not even a pandemic, can stop the true meaning of the Crim.
“People aren’t giving up hope,” said Younger. “That we, as a community, and as runners and walkers, we are not giving up what we love. We are not dropping that idea of wellness.”
