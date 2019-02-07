The rise in powerful drugs isn't just a hazard for users. Even the scientists who test drug evidence are forced to make big changes to stay safe.
"Before, we saw heroin maybe once every one to two months. Now we're seeing it every day," said Jerome Waldron, forensic scientist.
What's troublesome about testing heroin is what it might be laced with: fentanyl and carfentanil. Drugs that come in a powdered form. They’re so dangerous, inhaling only a few particles can be deadly.
"With fentanyl, you're looking at a really small amount of powder is all it would take to give you an overdose if you inhaled it,” said Michigan State Police Lt. Ryan Larrison, lab director of MSP’s crime lab in Bridgeport.
Carfentanil is even more dangerous. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, it's 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times stronger than fentanyl.
“With carfentanil it's even smaller,” Larrison said. “Several grains of salt is about the amount you'd need to kill you."
Even more alarming, MSP say these deadly powders have become common.
"We're encountering tons of this stuff,” Larrison said. “We encounter it on a daily basis now. We've got to be really careful."
So careful, just to keep people safe, they may even hold off on testing.
"For certain types of testing we aren't going to do it unless it's deemed absolutely necessary by a prosecutor," Larrison said.
Because every bag of powder sent to the lab means the threat of exposure. Risk of exposure means a change in safety measures.
"It's the big change I've seen in the last 15 years for us,” Larrison said. “It's caused us to change a lot."
The protective gear the forensic scientists are used to wearing like gloves, eye ware and lab coats aren't enough to protect themselves. That means sometimes they have to take more proactive measures, like respirators.
“The personal protective equipment is a lot more serious," Larrison said.
Not only that, they're spending more time using the fume hood.
"That allows us to work with something with a draft that's blowing away from us,” Waldron said. “And pulling the stuff, if there's anything there, it's pulling it and venting it away from us so we're not actually being exposed to anything."
Perhaps the biggest saving grace, is a tool called TruNarc. It’s a way to test powders without even opening the bag.
"The science behind that is called raman spectroscopy,” Larrison said. “And that's been around for a long time. This tool allows us to shoot a laser light through a plastic package that contains the drug and it'll tell us what's in there. It's really reliable."
Reliable at verifying the type of drug in the bag, and reliable at saving lives from addictive and deadly opioids.
"It's pretty scary what people will put in their bodies,” Waldron said. “Addictions can be something very strong and people will do anything to get the feeling from an addiction. So if that means putting something in their body that might kill them, it's worth the chance for them."
If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction, you can find resources here:
https://www.familiesagainstnarcotics.org/greatlakes
