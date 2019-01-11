Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying man

Crime Stoppers of Flint is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man.
He is wanted for questioning regarding a home invasion that happened in Sanilac County in Nov. 2017.
Crime Stoppers said he is believed to be in the Flint area.
A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered.
Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
(0) comments
