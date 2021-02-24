Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding whoever is responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist.
Around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 6, 61-year-old James Martin Everett was riding his bike on Flushing Road near Milbourne Avenue in Flint. A vehicle came up behind Everett, hit him and continued eastbound down Flushing Road. Everett died from his injuries.
Crime Stoppers said the vehicle is believed to be a 2013 to 2016 Chevrolet Malibu in an unknown color. The vehicle is missing the right side mirror and has damage to the right-side headlight. There could also be damage to the right front fender, right side passenger door and front bumper.
A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered from any information leading to an arrest in Everett’s death. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
