The City of Flint getting serious about fighting blight, buckling down on illegal dumping.
“We will no longer tolerate individuals dumping in our community treating our community as if it is a garbage can,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “Residents deserve better and we’re going to give them that.”
Residents like Mary Joyce Campbell are fed up with seeing her community trashed
“They were dumping all over the place in garages, driveways yards and everywhere,” Campbell said.
So far, there has been more than 131 cleanups in the city, a 38 percent increase. But Neeley says, there is more work to be done which is why he's partnering with crime stoppers in a new initiative to help fight blight.
“We want to have a cleaner city, we want to have a safer city, so that’s why we wanted to get behind this 100 percent,” said Julie Lopez from Crime Stoppers
They’re encouraging residents to report illegal dumping. Tips are anonymous and could lead to a reward of up to a thousand dollars.
But Neeley says, helping keep the city clean is a reward itself.
“Once we clean up a site, we need to make sure it stays clean and if you can’t keep up you can’t catch up,” Neeley said.
And the only way to keep up is with the help of the community. Whether that's lending a hand in hard hit areas such as Northern High School or simply reporting illegal dumping.
“It will no longer be tolerated. No one will treat our community our home as a dump,” Neeley said.
“I can’t say how excited I am about people getting paid to get illegal dumping out of our neighborhoods,” Campbell said.
