Michigan State Police is looking for the man suspected of killing a woman at a party in Bridgeport Township.
Shaquille Harris is wanted in connection to the murder of Leea Jamerson, who was killed the night of April 28. The two were at a party in in Bridgeport Township when Jamerson was shot and killed, troopers said.
Troopers are still looking for Harris, and Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for anyone with information about Harris’ whereabouts.
Call 1-800-422-5245 if you know where Harris is.
