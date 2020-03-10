Crime Stoppers is asking for help solving a seven-year-old murder case.
Gerrell Dezmond Tyler was found fatally shot in the front seat of Mercedes-Benz on December 30, 2012.
The car was found at the intersection of Milbourne and Myrtle avenues on the north side of Flint.
A reward of up to $2,500 is available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Gerrell’s killer.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
