Crime Stoppers is looking for information about an unsolved hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a 30-year-old man.
On June 5, 2020, 30-year-old Jeremy Cundiff, was going northbound on Dixie Highway on an orange moped when he was hit by an unknown vehicle. The incident happened near the Love’s Gas Station in Saginaw County near the I-75 ramp.
Cundiff died because of his injuries 10 days later. Crime Stoppers is asking if anyone has any information to call 1-800-422-5245. There is a cash reward of $2,500.
