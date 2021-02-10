Crime Stoppers of Flint is looking for help on an unsolved double homicide that occurred on Dec. 26, 2020.
There is a cash reward of up to $2,500 for any tips on the death Belinda Hart, 45, and her ten-month-grandson Romelo Jones Jr. On Dec. 26, 2020, there were multiple gunshots shot at a home in the 600 block of Pulaski Ave.
Hart died on the scene and Jones died in the hospital later according to Crime Stoppers of Flint. Police have one suspect and a white Jeep Renegade in custody.
Police believe other people were involved at the time of the shooting and were in the car.
Police is asking if anyone has information to call 1-800-422-5245 or submit a tip at CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.
