Crime stoppers is looking for tips that could lead to an arrest in the death of Quayshaun “Shaun” Lewis.
The 29-year-old was found shot to death on the sidewalk in the 500 block of E. Jamison near Saginaw Street in Flint on Aug. 21.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest. If you have any information, call 1-800-422-5245.
