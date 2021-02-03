Crime Stoppers of Flint is looking for help on the unsolved homicide of Landon Varner that happened on Feb. 1 near the intersection of Sunset Drive and Ballenger Highway in Flint.
Around 5 p.m. on Feb. 1 Varner, 21, and his passenger were shot and sustained minor injuries. Varner later died due to the injuries.
Police have one suspect in custody and the suspect’s red Chevy Cruz. Police believe other people were in the car and involved at the time of the shooting.
Police are asking if anyone has any information to submit tips to CrimeStoppersofFlint.com or call 1-800-422-5245.
