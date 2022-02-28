Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding a wanted fugitive in the Genesee County area.
Cortez Estell Williams, 34, has multiple warrants out for his arrest including first-degree home invasion, assault and battery, and assault with a dangerous weapon. He is 5’9” and 180 pounds.
If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to Cortez’s arrest.
