Crime Stoppers needs your help finding a man wanted on multiple charges.
Keonte Lashawn Ivory has felony warrants for Assault with Intent to Murder, Felony Firearm, Armed Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.
Ivory is described as a 20 year old male that is 5’3” in height and 120 pounds.
Ivory is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on his whereabouts or information that could lead to an arrest, please contact Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County at 1-800-422-5245.
A cash reward up to $1,000 could be offered for information.
