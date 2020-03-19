Crime Stoppers in Flint is offering a cash reward for information on a triple homicide.
Around 12:30 p.m. on February 18, 2020 49-year-old Casius E. Childress, 26-year-old Mariah Wells and 40-year-old Winfred R. Galloway were found shot to death at a home in the 300 block of East Rankin Street near Martin Luther King Avenue.
A reward of up $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.
You can submit tips anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL or on their website.
