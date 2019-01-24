A Michigan woman was murdered in 1999, and additional money outside of Crime Stoppers was donated to assist with tracking down her killer.
Anne Martha Paetz, 32, was driving from Saginaw to the Montrose area about 2 a.m. on July 2, 1999.
A cash reward of up to $4,000 is being offered for any information leading up to an arrest in her case.
Her 1995 Ford Contour was found abandoned on M-57, three miles west of I-75 at 2:40 a.m.
A jogger discovered her body on the side of Farrand Road near Vassar Road in Thetford Township, approximately 15 miles from her vehicle.
Anyone with information is urged to contact 1-800-422-JAIL (5245). You can submit your tip anonymously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.