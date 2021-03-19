Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help solving a homicide.
About 3 p.m. on March 14, 2020, 29-year-old Iesshaun Kealhapauole was found shot to death inside a vehicle at the intersection of E. Baker and Alexander streets on Flint’s north side.
Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information can send a tip anonymously by calling 1-800-422-JAIL.
