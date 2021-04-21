Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a cash reward of $2,500 for information leading to the unsolved homicide of Ricko Fordham.
On July 3, 2020, Ricko Cortez Fordham, 29, was found in his silver Nissan Altima shot to death. The car was parked in his driveway near Lincoln Park on Flint’s south side.
Police believe this incident could have happened the night before. Residents can submit tips at 1-800-422-JAIL.
