Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is asking for the community’s help in solving the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old.
On Saturday, July 17 about 1:40 am., Nicholas Collins and another teenager were shot outside a residence in the 400 block of E. Bishop Avenue on Flint’s northwest side.
The other teen survived, but Collins died from his injuries.
A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. To send a tip anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
