Crimes Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a cash reward for help solving the shooting death of a 33-year-old man.
It happened shortly before 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 21 in the 1500 block of W. Pierson Road in Flint, outside of the Shop-n-Go mini-mart.
Police responded to the scene and found 33-year-old Kenyon Powell in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Hurley Medical Center where he died from his injuries, police said. At this time, no suspects are in custody.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this case. If you have any information, call the criminal investigation bureau at 810-237-6900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
